General Education: Initiative to expand languages, a new provost and number of humanities majors consistent

This week on General Education, host Grace Ingram recaps two articles about the newly appointed provost and a study that finds that the number of humanities majors at USC have generally remained unchanged. She also speaks to Marcel Lacey about his article “Student Initiative Looks to Diversify Languages on Campus”.

Hosted by Grace Ingram. Written by Kevin Gramling, Isabella Zhang and Benjamin Papp. Edited by Grace Ingram and Kevin Gramling. Produced by Grace Ingram and Christina Chkarboul. General Education is one of three shows on the Daily Trojan podcast network. You can find more episodes anywhere you listen to podcasts.