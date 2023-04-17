Momofuku founder to speak at Annenberg commencement ceremony

David Chang, founder of Momofuku Noodle Bar and producer and host of the podcast, “The Dave Chang Show,” has revolutionized the culinary world. He is credited for “the rise of contemporary Asian American cuisine.” (Andrew Bezek | Annenberg News)



Momofuku founder David Chang will deliver the keynote address at the 2023 Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism commencement ceremony May 12. Aside from his culinary brand, Chang is also the founder of entertainment company Majordomo Media, and is also credited for “the rise of contemporary Asian American cuisine.”

The son of Korean immigrants, Chang pursued his passion for food after entering the International Culinary Center’s Classic Culinary Arts Program and graduating in 2001. In the program, Chang merged European culinary training with his study of soba-making in Japan to create dishes for his first Momofuku Noodle Bar in New York City in 2004.

Chang has produced his Spotify podcast, “The Dave Chang Show,” published New York Times-bestselling cookbooks, including “Cooking at Home,” and produced the documentary, “Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner,” on Netflix. Through his work, Chang pushes the limits of modern Asian cuisine and explores the integration of mixed cultures in the food industry.

Annenberg Dean Willow Bay said in an interview with Annenberg News that Chang’s experimentation with different mediums to explore his culinary passions is impressive.

“[Chang] expands our world view through a fascinating exploration of food and culture,” Bay said. “He has become a trailblazing force for connecting new ideas and traditions in kitchens and the cultures they represent. I know our graduates will be inspired by [Chang’s] unique wisdom and perspective.”

Time Magazine named Chang, who has won six James Beard Awards, one of the world’s “100 Most Influential People” in 2010. Chang was also GQ’s Man of the Year in 2007 and Bon Appetit’s Chef of the Year the same year.

Reflecting on his impact on the culinary world, Chang said in his interview with Annenberg Media that it was important for him to share his passion for the culinary arts in an unexplored way.

“Take time to explore what exactly is ‘your voice’: the idiosyncrasies and peculiarities that interest you and only you,” he said. “You want to make sure that what you’re communicating isn’t the same as anyone else’s.”