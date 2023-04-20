Student sue University following injuries

Two students filed a complaint against the University Monday, following injuries sustained during a film project. The document, which was filed to the Los Angeles Superior Court, alleges the students were injured from a falling roof tile near Bridge Hall and the Leventhal School of Accounting.

Caileigh Gold and Qiong Wu, both graduate students at the School of Cinematic Arts, began a video shoot authorized by eight people, around 9:30 p.m. Jan. 21, 2022 when the tile fell four floors onto the students, injuring Gold’s head and Wu’s arm.

The students suffered severe injuries to their bodies and nervous systems from the incident, the complaint alleges, and continue to incur medical costs. The suit alleges negligence, liability and negligent infliction of emotional distress by the University. Their injuries have not yet healed, according to the document.

The negligence suit alleges a multitude of problems contributing to Gold and Wu’s injuries, including failure to warn the students of the “dangerous conditions” around Leventhal, failure to take “reasonable precautions” to prevent the injuries of the students, and failure to design the building in question with “reasonable design guidelines”.

The plaintiffs, the complaint states, are seeking a trial by jury for non-economic, economic, property and statutory damages against the University.

The University wrote in a statement to the Daily Trojan Wednesday it has not “been served, but will review the lawsuit in detail when we receive it.”