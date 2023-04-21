L.A. Times promises superstar lineup

(Art by: Trenyce Tong)



Every year, Angelenos and book fanatics flock to the USC campus to hear from their favorite authors, perhaps leave with a signed book and stand in the presence of literary giants. The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books returns again this year with a lineup of stellar guests who span nearly every genre.

Each hour is packed with exciting speakers from classic shows, best-selling authors and famous singers. Add in vendors and musical performances, and planning out your weekend can feel an impossible task.

To ease the pressures of decision making, here are some of the events you simply cannot miss at this year’s Festival of Books.

Throughout the weekend, guests are invited to listen to conversations held by Diane Ladd and Academy Award- winning actress Laura Dern, co-authors of “Honey, Baby, Mine,” in discussion with Mary McNamara in the “Ideas Exchange” series. The book provides a personal insight on the mother-daughter duo and engages with the themes of love, art, ambition and legacy.

An intimate look into the pair, the conversation on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Bovard Auditorium will likely delve further into the life of the “Jurassic Park,” “Little Women” and “Big Little Lies” star.

Multiple screenings of upcoming projects will be held during the Festival. Namely, a screening of the limited series adaption of Laura Dave’s bestselling novel, “The Last Thing He Told Me,” starring Jennifer Garner, will be presented by Apple TV+ Saturday at the Stark Family Theatre at 10 a.m. If an early screening is not enticing enough, attendees will also receive a free trial subscription to Apple TV+ and a copy of the novel. At 12:50 p.m., Garner herself and Dave will later be joined on the L.A. Times Main Stage by L.A. Times television critic Lorraine Ali to discuss the upcoming series.

The festival will also feature notable actors who have dipped their feet in the children’s literature writing pool, such as Max Greenfield, author of “This Book Is Not a Present.” The Emmy-nominated actor will be at the Children’s Stage Saturday at 2:30 p.m. — an event open to Schmidt fans of all ages.

Also at the Children’s Stage will be Idina Menzel, co-author of “Loud Mouse” along with her sister, Cara Mentzel. They will take the stage Sunday at 2 p.m. An icon for Broadway and Disney fanatics alike, Menzel fans can look forward to listening to the person responsible for bringing Elphaba from “Wicked” and Elsa from “Frozen” (2013) to life.

Jennings will also be in conversation with Meghan Trainor, the Grammy award-winning singer of “All About That Bass” and “Made You Look.” Trainor is the author of “Dear Future Mama,” in which she shares her experience of recently entering motherhood and provides advice to new parents. Trainor, who regularly posts her son, Riley, on TikTok, to the delight of many fans, will be speaking about her journey through pregnancy, birth and new motherhood. However, the event, which will take place Saturday at 10:30 a.m. on the L.A. Times Main Stage welcomes all “Mother” fans.

Fellow singers and actors Leslie Odom, Jr. and Nicolette Robinson — authors of “I Love You More Than You’ll Ever Know” — will converse with L.A. Times Op-Ed columnist LZ Granderson about their new children’s book Saturday at 2 p.m. on the L.A. Times Main Stage. They will later be joined by illustrator Joy Hwang Ruiz at 4 p.m. on the Children’s Stage to further discuss their book.

Susanna Hoffs, singer and co-founder of pop-rock band The Bangles, will be in conversation with Deborah Vankin about her debut work, “This Bird Has Flown,” Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on the L.A. Times Main Stage. Music lovers and fans of her songs, such as “Manic Monday” and “Eternal Flame,” will be able to enjoy a special musical performance as an addition to the talk.

Literary superstar Ottessa Moshfegh will be speaking at the Norris Theatre Saturday at 11:15 a.m. in an event called “What Fiction Has to Offer.” Moshfegh is most known for her literary fiction novel, “My Year of Rest and Relaxation,” a quarantine-“BookTok” classic. Following the life of a conventionally attractive, rich, depressed woman in New York City, Moshfegh’s dark wit enticed audiences. Shortlisted for the Booker Prize, Moshfegh is on the rise, publishing her newest novel “Lapvona” last year.

Along with Moshfegh, the festival will spotlight other writers shaping a new young adult landscape through the panel discussion “Young Adult Fiction: Sexuality, Friendship and Queer Romance” featuring notable authors like Patrick Ness, Robbie Couch, James Sie, Adam Silvera and Tess Sharpe. Silvera is the author of another “BookTok” classic — “They Both Die at the End.” The discussion will focus on the exploration of young love through an LGBTQIA+ lens and will take place Saturday at 4:40 p.m. on the YA Stage.

Book lovers looking to be inspired should tune into former Georgia state Rep. Stacey Abrams’ event about her newest book “Stacey’s Remarkable Books.” Abrams will be at the Festival of Books Sunday at 11:45 a.m. on the Children’s Stage and 12:40 p.m. on the L.A. Times Main Stage.

Further highlighting the vastness of L.A.’s literary culture are the poet laureates that will be in attendance. California Poet Laureate Lee Herrick, L.A. Poet Laureate Lynne Thompson and L.A. Youth Poet Laureate Jessica Kim will each read from their respective collections, bringing their diverse perspectives to one of the most exciting literary events of the year.

At the end of the day, there truly is no one right way to do the Festival of Books. A weekend dedicated to appreciating the art of literature is every bookworm’s dream, so explore some new writing, stay hydrated and, most importantly, enjoy yourself.