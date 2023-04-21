Must-reads of the Festival Of Books

(Nina Tomasevic | Daily Trojan)

The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books brings together the people who create books with the people who love to read them, granting both groups the opportunity to relish their passion for the literary world. This year’s lineup explores every genre, including authors who have released explosive young adult titles, other-worldly fantasies, soul-crushing romances, explorative memoirs and everything in between. While every author attending The Festival of Books deserves a highlight on their work, reading these 10 titles will prepare you for the authors taking the top festival stages.

“Shadow and Bone” by Leigh Bardugo

Leigh Bardugo’s “Shadow and Bone” is the first of Grisha Trilogy, following Alina Starkov as she discovers dormant powers that could be the key to setting her war-torn country free, though after the military sends her to a royal court for training, she is forced to confront the dark secrets of the country around her. As a unique execution of Russian folklore and magic systems, Bardugo’s epic fantasy puts a fresh spin on the young adult genre by reinventing age-old tropes into one powerfully unique story.

Netflix recently adapted the series into a television series and released the second season last month.

If you’re interested in the speculative elements of Bardugo’s work, she takes the stage Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Taper Hall 201 to discuss how they clash with realistic character dilemmas.

“Bad Feminist” by Roxane Gay

In “Bad Feminist,” Roxane Gay takes the reader through a commentary of culture, politics and feminism in a collection of well-written essays. By providing insight into the way culture shapes our world view and backing it with her own intimate, personal experiences, Gay creates an important call to action for societal rectification.

Gay is participating in a panel on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Tutor Campus Center to discuss the boundaries between art and society. If her cultural commentary inspires you, this event may be perfect for you to attend.

“The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V.E. Schwab

V.E. Scwab tells the tale of a woman who bargains to live forever, though forever condemned to be forgotten by everyone she meets. After almost 300 years, she finally runs into someone who remembers her name. Written with beautiful and poetic language, the book transports its readers into the fascinating world of Addie LaRue. The novel is set to be adapted into a film by director Augustine Frizzell.

Schwab will discuss how she intertwines magic and mystery into her work Saturday at 1 p.m. at Taper Hall 101.

“The Windeby Puzzle: History and Story” by Lois Lowry

Two-time Newbery Medalist and renowned storyteller Lois Lowry captivates readers in a unique, Iron Age world through her book “The Windeby Puzzle: History and Story.” Inspired by the real discovery of a 2,000-year-old bog body in Germany, Lowry resurrects the Windeby child with the story of Estrild and Varick, two outcast children in a society where differences are poorly tolerated. This one-of-a-kind story includes photos from archaeological finds and acts as a heartfelt conception of lives that never were.

At Town and Gown Saturday at 12 p.m., you can join in on a conversation with Lowry as she discusses the new book.

“Friends, Lovers, and The Big Terrible Thing” by Matthew Perry

Adored actor Matthew Perry discusses his struggles with addiction and shares behind-the-scenes memories from the hit show “Friends” in his memoir “Friends, Lovers, and The Big Terrible Thing.”

By taking his readers on a journey through childhood ambition, fame, addiction and recovery, Perry recounts raw details of his life with readers and explains how his life choices impacted his future. Like his own personality, the story, no matter how dark, is riddled with humor. The book also extends a helping hand to people struggling with sobriety.

For fans of his memoir and his acting legacy, Perry takes to Bovard Auditorium Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

“This Woven Kingdom” by Tahereh Mafi

The first in a set trilogy, “This Woven Kingdom” tells the story of a long-lost heir to an ancient kingdom, though, despite her royal claim, is known to the world as only a servant. Inspired by Persian mythology, the novel is riddled with clashing empires, forbidden romance and explosive fantasy. Mafi released the second installment to the series, “These Infinite Threads,” in February of this year.

Mafi takes to the YA stage Sunday at 11:20 a.m. to discuss the new development to her series alongside other popular fantasy authors, including Charlie Jane Anders, Leslie Livingston and Dawn M. Burkes.

“The Falling” by Anna Todd

Anna Todd’s love story “The Falling” is the first book in her trilogy, “Brightest Stars.” Twenty-year-old Karina has grown up on an army base and with a fixer-upper personality, understands the need to distance herself from the baggage people around her bring home from war. Though when an unexpected friendship forms between her and Kael, a soldier about to be discharged, the two face a journey tested by broken trust and the trials of love.

The second book in the series, “The Burning,” is set to release Aug. 1.

If you are interested in hearing Todd discuss the ins and outs of building a romance novel, she will speak at Taper Hall 101 Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

“Legendborn” by Tracy Deonn

A perfect example of contemporary fantasy, Tracy Deonn’s “Legendborn” tells the tale of 16-year-old Bree Matthews. After her mom’s death, she joins a residential high school program to escape her hometown, only to witness a magical attack on her very first night on campus.

When an unknown teenager attempts to wipe her memory — and fails — Bree’s own magic is unlocked, and she sets on a path to figure out what really happened the night of her mom’s death. Packed with Arthurian legends, Black history and deep worldbuilding, the novel immerses readers into another world within their own.

If you enjoy Deonn’s fantastical writing, she is speaking at the YA stage Sunday at 11:20 a.m. alongside Mafi and others.

“Stacey’s Remarkable Books” by Stacey Abrams

From NAACP Image Award Winner and political leader Stacey Abrams, “Stacey’s Remarkable Books” shares the story of a young girl, Stacey, who loves going to the library with her class, but notices a girl, Julie, who struggles reading in English. Stacey and Julie share stories and practice together, eventually creating a time for group reading for the entire class.

Based on a true story from Abrams’ childhood, the picture book reveals the life-changing power of books and their ability to bring people together.

If you have a child who enjoys sweet picture books or want to hear Abram’s insight into her writing, she is speaking at both the Children’s Stage and the L.A. Times Main Stage Sunday at 11:45 a.m. and 12:40 p.m., respectively.

“They Both Die at the End” by Adam Silvera

As the first in the “Death-Cast” series, “They Both Die at the End” is a reminder that there is no meaning to life without death.

In the young adult novel, Death-Cast, a dystopian organization, calls to tell two boys that they are to die that day and, in a bout of loneliness, the two meet on an app for their End Day. Together, they embark on one last adventure and in just one day, forever change their lives. The speculative, LGBTQIA+ novel allows for dark humor and voice to shine through the unique concept.

If you have an interest in hearing Silvera speak on how he develops relationships in his writing, he takes to the YA stage Saturday at 4:40 p.m.

More than 500 authors are joining the 2023 L.A. Times Festival of Books; check the L.A. Times Festival of Books website for a comprehensive list of authors and their titles.