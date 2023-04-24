In photos: L.A. Times Festival Of Books turns the page


USC marching band trumpet player
The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, the annual event hosted by the newspaper, opened with a bang, with a rousing performance along Trousdale for those in attendance by the Trojan Marching Band. 
(Melissa Grimaldo | Daily Trojan)
Various books on a table
Annabelle’s Book Club LA booth, set up various genres of books from poetry to nonfiction for readers to browse. (Melissa Grimaldo | Daily Trojan)
LA Times Festival of Books branded tote bags hang
L.A. Times merchandise was available for purchase at the festival, and the ever-popular tote bag was a big draw. (Melissa Grimaldo | Daily Trojan)
A mouse mascot high fives a baby
‘If You Give a Mouse a Cookie’, he’s going to ask for a high five. Children’s books stole the show, and many families with young children enjoyed finding new books and attending panels. (Melissa Grimaldo | Daily Trojan)
Jennifer Garner speaks with a microphone
Jennifer Garner, star of the new TV show “The Last Thing He Told Me”, took the stage to speak with the author Laura Dave. (Sarah Ruiz  | Daily Trojan)
Max Greenfield signs a book
Max Greenfield spoke about his children’s books, took pictures with fans and signed copies. (Sarah Ruiz | Daily Trojan)
Festival volunteer does a "fight on" sign next to the marching band
Volunteers and attendees alike enjoyed the sounds of the marching band and were full of school spirit. (Melissa Grimaldo | Daily Trojan)
Colorful sign in Spanish for Lil' Libros
Spanish, French and more were also represented at the festival, with multiple bilingual booths selling books in different languages. (Melissa Grimaldo | Daily Trojan)
A pink tent is filled with books and plants
Alegría’s booth created a whimsical, fantasy-like theme for a language-inclusive display of books. (Melissa Grimaldo | Daily Trojan)