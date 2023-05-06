Bronny James Commits to USC

LeBron “Bronny” James Jr. announced his commitment to play basketball at USC in a post on his personal Instagram account Saturday afternoon.

The much-anticipated decision was announced with James choosing to don cardinal and gold come next winter. James was one of only four players ranked in ESPN’s top 80 recruits list who had not committed to a school or professional team for next year.

James posted a picture of himself in a USC basketball jersey with the caption “Fight on #committed.” At the time of publication, the post has amassed more than 1 million likes.

James, the eldest son of NBA basketball superstar LeBron James, had narrowed down his commitment decision between USC, Oregon and Ohio State on Jan. 17, according to the Los Angeles Times, before announcing his commitment Saturday.

According to ESPN, James is the No. 19 ranked recruit for the class of 2023 and now joins two other top 40-ranked recruits for the Trojans. Most notably, James will be teaming up with the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2023, Isaiah Collier, for USC next season. Collier is USC men’s basketball’s first No. 1 recruit in the modern recruiting era.

Collier and James will make up the backcourt for the Trojans, which was already crowded before James’ commitment. Senior guard Boogie Ellis recently announced he’ll be returning to USC for another year after averaging career highs in every major statistical category this season. Sophomore and freshman guards Kobe Johnson and Oziyah Sellers are also set to return and get playing time in the backcourt next season.

James joins a program that has seen success in recent seasons, with the Trojans reaching the Elite 8 back in 2021 and making the NCAA tournament in the last three seasons. James and the rest of the new Trojans are going to lead a program that has never won a national championship and has not been to a Final Four since 1954.