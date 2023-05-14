USC celebrates Class of 2023 at 140th Commencement

President Carol Folt encouraged all graduates to keep service in their lives, take an interest in protecting their democracy and to show compassion. (Matthew Karatsu)

Graduates of the Class of 2023 gathered at Alumni Park Friday morning to mark USC’s 140th Commencement Ceremony.

The ceremony saw a record number of graduates, with the conferral of nearly 5,800 undergraduate degrees and 14,000 graduate and professional degrees, President Carol Folt said in her address. The Class of 2023 is a diverse cohort, she said, with 4,800 first-generation, 6,200 international and 771 veteran graduates.

The ceremony stage was set up in front of Doheny Memorial Library, with chairs for graduates and guests spread across the lawn of Alumni Park — a “beautiful” campus backdrop for the morning’s events, said Daniel Hanasab, a graduate who majored in business administration.

“Today’s weather really reminded all of us why it’s so special to be in Southern California,” Hanasab said.

Following the procession of students into the park to the Trojan Marching Band’s rendition of “Crown Imperial,” Kendall Robbins, a graduate of the Thornton School of Music who majored in popular music performance, sang the national anthem.

Dean of Religious and Spiritual Life Varun Soni delivered the event’s invocation, during which he highlighted students’ hard work and the unity forged among the graduates. Soni acknowledged the expanding abilities of artificial intelligence and the fear that it may disrupt the craft and careers graduates have been preparing for.

“Let us remember the timeless wisdom of the great Persian Sufi poet Rumi, who wrote ‘The only reason there is counterfeit gold is because there is real gold to be copied,’” Soni said. “Likewise, the only reason there is artificial intelligence is because there is human intelligence to be copied.”

Soni said graduates must recognize the unique gifts they bring to the world and use their skills to the service of humanity.

“We are here to commemorate the work that can only be done by human beings: the work of love and joy, the work of excellence and achievement, and the work of sacrifice and service,” Soni said.

During the President’s Welcome, Folt said the graduating class faced numerous obstacles during their education, particularly because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Folt’s tenure at USC began in 2019 — the same year many of the students in the Class of 2023 began their educational journeys at the University. Bailey Kermani, a graduate who majored in cognitive science, said it was meaningful to hear from Folt because of the roadblocks Folt and the students persevered through together.

“Knowing that we all were in the same boat together, there was a sense of comfort,” Kermani said.

Kermani’s younger cousins attended her graduation, and were inspired, she said, to witness the excitement of higher education; one of them told Kermani she was “achieving [their] future dreams.” Kermani said the challenges her class overcame made clear the resilience that student’s possess.

“If you really, really want something, you’ll do everything in your power to get it,” Kermani said. “That’s why you’re at USC; you’re there for a reason.”

Folt implored graduates to keep service at the forefront of their future endeavors. She compared the current superbloom in California — a rare occurrence of an overwhelming number of flowers blooming during springtime — to the extraordinary circumstances in which the graduates successfully completed their education at USC.

Folt also emphasized the value of slowing down, showing compassion and embracing gratitude toward one’s communities.

“You know the warmth and the security of communities, especially those you’ve helped build, and you are going to return to them throughout your life,” Folt said. “But you’re also ready, absolutely, to go out on your own.”

Valedictorian Isha Sanghvi, a graduate who majored in neuroscience, said in her speech that USC was a place where she developed a strong, supportive community that encouraged her to be ambitious and take initiative, regardless of how daunting her goals may seem.

“I’ve come to find that college is all about falling in love with your friends,” Sanghvi said. “And, somewhere along the way, their confidence and support helps us fall in love with ourselves.”

Kevin Feige, a USC alum and the president of Marvel Studios, delivered the commencement address in which he encouraged graduates to always lead with “yes.” (Matthew Karatsu)

Frances Arnold, Dolores Huerta and Kevin Feige were conferred honorary doctorate degrees. Arnold is a Nobel Prize winner who contributed to making manufacturing processes across industries more sustainable. Huerta is a civil rights leader who worked alongside César Chávez to co-found the United Farm Workers Union, and Feige, who delivered the event’s commencement address, is the president of Marvel Studios and a USC alum.

During Feige’s commencement address, he emphasized the importance of resilience in the face of setbacks and encouraged graduates to embrace new opportunities, regardless of how daunting they may appear.

“Always start with ‘yes,’” Feige said, “even when someone asks you to do something you’re scared to do, something outside of your comfort zone.”

Feige, who has led the multi-billion dollar blockbuster film franchise at Marvel Studios since 2007, said he was initially not accepted to the School of Cinematic Arts. He was rejected a total of five times, in fact, before finally being accepted into the school.

Even when one is persistent, Feige said, envisioned goals sometimes fail to materialize. He said this makes it possible to discover the choice that is genuinely right and more fulfilling.

“Not getting your first choice might just be the greatest thing that can happen to you,” Feige said. “Because, you know what’s better than getting your first choice? Getting the right choice.”

In line with his work at Marvel, Feige noted what makes superheroes who they are. While their powers make them “super,” the flaws and moments of doubt are what makes them “heroes.”

“Whatever lies ahead, enjoy every step on your hero’s journey,” Feige said. “Lean into your flaws, make them your strengths, embrace failure, persevere.”

Ariella Simoni, a graduate who majored in biomedical engineering, said she appreciated the engaging and forward-looking nature of the commencement addresses, particularly with themes around technology and AI.

“It’s important to bring up [AI] because it’s changing the world,” Simoni said. “It’s an important thing to recognize in academia.”

Hanasab, who will continue on to a graduate program at USC, said one of the most special elements of the ceremony was its display of the strength of the Trojan community.

“[People were] spending time together, enjoying each other and being proud of one another,” Hanasab said. “I am so happy and proud of being able to be part of this community.”

At the end of the morning ceremony, School of Dramatic Arts graduate Armand Akbari led the performance of the alma mater, “All Hail.” Folt concluded by encouraging graduates to continue their service to the world and to nurture and protect the planet, sharing a Native American proverb.

“We don’t inherit the earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children,” Folt said. “Treat our planet well; your children, our children and their children’s children are counting on us.”