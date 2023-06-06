General Education: Tensions run high as USG looks to address funding concerns next fall

This week on General Education, host Kevin Gramling interviews staff writer Becca Speier, who worked on an article about Recognized Student Organizations’ concerns about funding from the Undergraduate Student Government and USG’s plans to address them.

This episode was hosted by Kevin Gramling. Written by Kevin Gramling. Edited by Thomas Johnson. Produced by Grace Ingram and Christina Chkarboul. General Education is one of three shows on the Daily Trojan podcast network. You can find more episodes anywhere you listen to podcasts.