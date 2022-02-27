Letter to the Editor: The USC community must stand up for those in Ukraine

(Kristine Nguyen | Daily Trojan)

Content warning: This article contains references to war, death and violence.

Dear fellow USC students,

It is with great sorrow that I write this piece. Last Thursday, my home, my dear, tender, loving Ukraine, was invaded by Russia. Cities were bombed, and many soldiers, as well as good innocent people, have already been killed while defending the country. My friends and family spent the first hours of that evening in the basement, waiting out possible missile strikes and air raids. They are urged to spend their nights in a bomb shelter as intelligence warned about an increase in striking activity.

On the night of Feb. 24, I called my father and brother to tell them the war had begun; the most difficult three words that I have said in my entire life, and I never imagined that I’d ever have to be the first to share such news. At once, everything — midterms, school, work and my personal well-being — became trivial to me. All I can do is think about the situation and pray that my loved ones are safe. I can’t sleep, and when I finally can, I dream of being on the heated frontline alongside my countrymen. I hope that none of you ever experience this, and if you have, my heart goes out to you. I understand.

Ukrainians are very strong, both mentally and physically. There is no Russian tank that will break our spirit. I have no doubt that we will prevail and bring President Vladimir Putin and his regime to justice. However, Ukraine is alone right now. It shouldn’t be. Ukraine is standing up for freedom and democracy when everyone else is simply watching. Ukraine is not a movie, and the war is not a Hollywood production. Innocent people are hurt, killed, separated from their families at this very moment. Ukraine is not only protecting itself and its citizens, it is actively defending the ideals and values that every single one of you holds dear and true. It also fights for you so that you may never, ever experience what Ukrainians are experiencing now.

I hereby call on the USC community to stand up and let your politicians know that you are concerned. Demand more concrete aid and not just empty words and sanctions that Vladimir Putin does not care about. Demand that your government protects and enforces the freedom and democracy that it advocates. Demand more humanitarian aid to Ukraine, ask for more civil and military supplies, ask your politicians to vote for initiating the U.N. peacekeeping mission and close the airspace above Ukraine. Putin has no appetite for peace; he went all in and there’s nothing stopping him from going further than Ukraine. The world must respond to Russian overt and undeniable terror and aggression because if it doesn’t, sadly, you may be next.

However, hope is not lost in Ukraine. There are other ways to support the defense, and you can directly help today. You can donate to several official and secure funds:

1. Special National Bank of Ukraine Account that directly, without any intermediaries, channels donations in support of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The information for wires is laid out here: https://bank.gov.ua/en/news/all/natsionalniy-bank-vidkriv-spetsrahunok-dlya-zboru-koshtiv-na-potrebi-armiyi

If you wish to donate in USD to National Bank of Ukraine Account, use the following information:

BENEFICIARY: National Bank of Ukraine

BENEFICIARY BIC: NBUA UA UX

BENEFICIARY ADDRESS: 9 Instytutska St, Kyiv, 01601, Ukraine

ACCOUNT NUMBER: 400807238

BENEFICIARY BANK NAME: JP MORGAN CHASE BANK, New York

BENEFICIARY BANK BIC: CHASUS33

BENEFICIARY BANK ADDRESS: 383 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10017, USA

PURPOSE OF PAYMENT: for crediting account 47330992708

2. If you wish to donate in Bitcoin, “Come Back Alive,” a charity organization that supports the Ukrainian military and critical infrastructure, is the best choice. The link: https://savelife.in.ua/en/donate/

Together, we can restore justice and protect the democracy and freedom of the world. You are the heroes nobody speaks about. Ukraine will be forever grateful to you.