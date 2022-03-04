Will we ever actually go back to ‘normal’?

On Feb. 18, USC announced that weekly surveillance testing would no longer be required for vaccinated individuals starting March 1. The University also reversed the “no-guest” policy, allowing guests who are current USC students in residence halls and the outdoor masking requirement was lifted on Feb. 16.

With coronavirus protocols fading away, the question of “are we going back to normal?” surely enters people’s minds. The pandemic has taken countless lives, affected people’s livelihoods and greatly taxed the mental health of many, so it is understandable why many are so ready to close this dark chapter.

The pandemic, which is still very much happening, has forever impacted our view and understanding of multiple aspects of society, changing what the new normal may look like.

For the past two years, students had their fair share of fully remote and hybrid classes. Even with the lifted restrictions, virtual course options at USC will likely stick around as online learning becomes more normalized and, for some students, the preferred option.

Regardless of preference, the pandemic encouraged students to work in a remote environment. It also emphasized the importance of digital literacy skills for both students and faculty, which is essential in the 21st century.

The University also increased the number of mental health services for students and faculty in response to the pandemic’s impact on the mental health of students. Throughout the past two years, USC has added 50 new faculty members and increased its range of services to include individual therapy, group therapy, crisis support, psychiatric services and specialties for gender-based harm. These services will continue to benefit students even as we shift back to a semblance of normalcy as mental health issues extend far beyond the pandemic.

The workplace is another realm impacted by the pandemic. Like schools, most non-essential jobs switched over to a remote medium. After operating in these conditions for nearly two years, some companies are more inclined to implement a long-term hybrid approach to the workplace. According to a global survey conducted by Slack in October 2020, they found that about 12% never wish to return to previous ways of work and 72% prefer a hybrid model.

As a result of the shifted work modality, virtual job opportunities are rising. On campus, many non-essential work-study jobs are virtual, especially ones that focus on social media, graphic design or writing services. This past fall semester, the work-study job fair itself was virtual, as it has been for the past two years now. Virtual jobs for students are helpful because it eliminates the time of commuting to the location and also allows students to work from anywhere. These remote work-study opportunities will and should continue to be offered even as coronavirus protocols drop.

As positive cases decrease and protocols continue to lift, it’s important to remember that the pandemic’s impact remains. The college experience and the feasibility of virtual learning and working have changed with various societal realms and roles altered significantly.

So, what to do?

Adapt. If a professor is unwilling to provide a virtual option, ask them to reconsider, citing the benefits and comforts certain students may feel in that medium. With most students back on campus, take advantage of the numerous campus events, explore Los Angeles or even just study at the library. After being isolated for nearly two years, students must take advantage of their time wisely. Don’t try to return to whatever normal was for you in 2019. Adapt, change and create a new normal.