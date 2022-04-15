The idea of feminism is often negatively misconstrued

Feminism is often misunderstood as hating men when in reality it is just advocating for equal rights for everyone. (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)



When I ask people if they are feminists, I am baffled by the number of people who say no. This isn’t just something I’ve noticed in college, but rather an issue that entered my peripherals as early as high school.

As a cisgender woman, I am an advocate for women’s rights and gender equality, and I have identified as a feminist for as long as I can remember. It is no secret that women are often paid less, occupy fewer positions of leadership and are taken advantage of by those in positions of power. Women should have equal opportunities and pay in the workplace and be able to express their opinions as men do, this shouldn’t be controversial.

So when I hear women tell me they don’t believe in feminism, it takes me a moment to understand what they could possibly mean. Do they truly believe they deserve less opportunity and respect than their male counterparts? It makes me question if they don’t believe that their mothers, sisters, friends or even partners who also identify as women deserve opportunities, respect and equality. What could be so controversial about women’s rights?

According to a 2020 study by the Pew Research Center, about six in 10 women in the U.S. today say “feminist” describes them very (19%) or somewhat (42%) well. However, those who consider themselves to be men or part of the Republican Party are far less likely to describe themselves as feminists. About 64% of Americans say feminism is empowering and 42% see it as inclusive. At the same time, 45% say it is polarizing and 30% say it’s outdated.

After conversations with others who think this way, I have learned that it is less about controversy; rather, it is an issue of perpetuated stereotypes and misconceptions. Women’s rights aren’t outdated, and they don’t need to be political.

Feminism may mean a lot of things to different people, and the way in which it may look in one person’s life may be completely different from another’s. However, at its core, it is a belief that should be far less controversial than it is. To directly quote Oxford Languages, feminism is “the advocacy of women’s rights on the basis of the equality of the sexes.”

I’ve heard on several occasions that one believes in equal rights for feminism but not the “extreme” views of feminism. The media has so often portrayed feminism to look one way: angry. It is the idea that feminists are angry women, often stereotyped to not believe in wearing makeup, shaving, liking men or other cliches that oppose typical cliches of femininity. None of these qualities are bad, but they are by no means representative of feminism as a whole.

You do not have to be angry and forceful. You can be shy, quiet, girly, masculine or gender-fluid and still believe in a world where rights are accessible to all people. Feminism isn’t a set of mannerisms, political beliefs or one type of person. A feminist is someone who believes in equity for all people, regardless of how they may identify. You can be of any gender identity, sexual orienatation or political affiliation and believe that the women in your life deserve access to equality and equal rights.

The close association of feminism in the media with angry, strong, forceful women hoping to put men down is detrimental. While many feminists are strong and forceful, it is out of a hope to see a world where women have equal access to human rights, not out of being “anti-man.”

As written in “The Combahee River Collective”, created by a collective of Black feminists, feminist politics are “committed to struggling against racial, sexual, heterosexual, and class oppression” while understanding that “major systems of oppression are interlocking.”

Feminism, at its core, is about equality. It isn’t about “sameness,” as many who do not believe in feminism offer up an argument based on body composition and the idea that men and women are not built the same, but the concept of “equal” when referencing rights and opportunities.

Beyond the lack of support feminism faces, it must be understood in a light of inclusivity. Recently, Legacy Russell, a leading author and writer, addressed issues facing modern day feminism.

“To invest in the future of feminism is to shape a different type of feedback loop, one that does experimental work, innovating through and beyond established canons,” Russell said. “Female identified people, working class people, disabled people, people of color, femme people have always been a part of art history and we didn’t just get here. We’ve been here all along.”

The misconceptions of feminism drive many away from supporting a movement that represents fundamental human rights. A deeper understanding of feminism and its true meaning is necessary in a world where equality is at the forefront of social movements and can be advocated by anyone, regardless of their gender identity.