Best food spots for bookworms

Picture this: You’ve picked up the latest novel you’ve been dying to read, and it’s tucked carefully in your tote bag, just begging to be devoured within a matter of hours. The only thing missing? The perfect reading environment.

Of course, the perfect novel demands a fitting snack or even a full meal. Whether you’re looking for your next go-to reading spot or if you’re just on the hunt for some literary-inspired food, this list is guaranteed to satisfy all breeds of bookworms.

Library Bar

Lauren Schatzman | Daily Trojan

For the 21+ bibliophiles, check out this literary classic cocktail lounge located in the heart of the Financial District in Downtown Los Angeles. Library Bar, notable for its funky drinks and elevated pub menu, also brags an intimate and romantic parlor ambiance. This bar’s decor matches the name, with books packed on shelves alongside other academic furnishings such as bust statues and cushioned seating. Of course, the theme doesn’t stop short at the drink selection, as puns are littered in every cocktail. Consider trying out the “Adventures of Blackberry Finn,” “Gone with the Gin” or “Tequila Mockingbird” to quench your thirst. There are also various delicious options such as the buffalo cauliflower, hummus plate or bacon cheddar ranch burger to satisfy any hunger pangs.

Stories Books & Cafe

Lauren Schatzman | Daily Trojan

Located in Echo Park, Stories Books & Cafe is a hybrid used bookstore and cafe. Calling themselves the “quintessential home for quotidian transgressions,” this supplier of books and food offers coffee, beer, wine and savory and sweet options to satisfy all appetites. Try out their dirty chai or cappuccino for caffeinated options, or even sip on an Arnold Palmer. In terms of food, there are plenty of delectable choices, such as their avocado toast, lox bagel, “Hippie” sandwich or one of their baked goods, which are all locally sourced. In addition to the bookstore tucked inside, Stories hosts a back patio with a plethora of plants, the perfect setting to enjoy any book and coffee purchases. Their collection hosts everything from rare books to fiction, graphic novels and La Arcana. They are a frequent platform for readings and events.

Literati Cafe

Lauren Schatzman | Daily Trojan

Despite its location in enemy territory, Literati Cafe, an adorable, family-owned Brentwood restaurant, boasts an organic menu with coffee, tea and food. Whether you’re craving a house-made baked good, sandwich, soup or salad, you can always check out their breakfast which is served all day. This cafe is the perfect place that feels similar to stepping into a cozy cottage full of mismatched chairs and tables with a garden patio. As for what to order, check out their Honey Spice Latte or mint lemonade. Their annual “Creative Genius” poetry contest also accepts stories, photos and articles for the establishment’s blog and hosts Grilled Cheese Nights, which occur from 6 to 11 p.m. every Tuesday.

Lauren Schatzman | Daily Trojan

Nimbus Coffee

For all Wizarding World fans, muggle or not, this Black woman-owned, DTLA coffee shop is nothing short of magical. Nimbus Coffee, run by a dynamic mother-daughter duo, features decorations pulled straight from the iconic series, ranging from a wall of wands, books and Harry Potter quotes. There are also modern twists, such as a portrait of Morgan Freeman fashioned as Dumbledore. The menu reflects a whimsical vibe, a delightful addition to the swanky atmosphere. Indulge in the Witches Cold Brew or Notorious Black latte, made with charcoal and rosemary, if you need an energy boost. There is also an extensive collection of “giggle waters,” which are fruit and herb elixirs, and plant-based milkshakes. For witchy snack cravings, order their Breakfast Box (which has an over-easy egg, spinach, potato gouda-parmesan cheese gratin, fruit salad and buttermilk biscuit), B.L.T. or one of their scrumptious Mega Maple Bacon Cinnamon Rolls.

Matte Black Coffee

Lauren Schatzman | Daily Trojan

Perhaps the most unique place on the list, Matte Black is a cartoon-themed coffee shop located in DTLA. Walking in, you’ll feel as though you’re entering straight into the pages of a black-and-white comic book, as all of the furnishings are white with thick, black borders that appear to have been “illustrated.” The aesthetics don’t stop with the space itself, as its menu gloats fitting beverages such as their white chocolate lavender or blueberry pancake cold brew lattes. This place is the perfect, Instagrammable spot to please any graphic novel fans. You can even end your trip by picking up a bag of their signature blend coffee, from Mostra Coffee, a “women, minority, veteran, and immigrant-owned” coffee roaster based in San Diego, with packaging that also fits the 2D theme of the store.