It’s critical to understand graduation anxiety

(Ellen Wei | Daily Trojan)

A looming graduation date may either rein in excitement or trigger anxiety similar to an impending doomsday. For many, the latter may be the reality, especially for those who thrive on order and familiarity.

In the American school system, transitioning from being a student to a working adult rids the sense of safety that comes with having been the former for the past 16 or so years. Shifting societal values become more extrinsically motivated — such as having wealth and a successful career — as you enter the workforce.

Inscribed on Tommy Trojan are the five qualities of the ideal Trojan: faithful, scholarly, skillful, courageous and ambitious. For USC students, the perceived ideal image of a Trojan shows that they should not feel fear.

There is an immense pressure to succeed and to succeed early — a Darwinian-like competition where only the fittest can survive. Our brain’s most impressive innovation is its ability to manage threats and evaluate risk and reward. We, as humans, possess the neocortex: an advanced system in the brain that analyzes risk.

According to the American Psychological Association, people who struggle to cope with the uncertainty of the future may have an unusually large striatum, an area of the brain associated with general anxiety disorder. This discovery could help treat symptoms of anxiety by marking activity of the striatum throughout treatment.

Higher education has become very linear and impersonal. Colleges teach what has already been done — you make a four-year coursework plan and fulfill your general education and major requirements in order to graduate with a degree. This calls for a less standardized pedagogy that tailors to the personalized needs of students and their talents.

College dropouts such as Oprah Winfrey and Sofía Vergara have traveled paths separate from the confines of the formal education system. They are self-starters who have dared to innovate on their own.

At USC, it is necessary to emphasize the importance of problem-solving and to teach skills that remain relevant in a changing world that values innovation. USC offers real-world electives such as “The Power of Personal Finance” and “Introduction to Business for Non-Majors;” however, they are not quite as popular and should be advertised more among students.

It’s important to remember that college is only four years of your life. To those who are experiencing graduation anxiety — remember how much life you have ahead of you.

Learning continues beyond college; graduation is just another stopping point in our journey.

Victoria Chan is a senior writing about neuroscience and the innovations of the field. Her column, “Modern Mind” ran every other Friday.