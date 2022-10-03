Advice from Dr. Blingspice: The adventures of a college student

(Photo courtesy of Unsplash)

College is hard but Dr. Blingspice is back and better than ever to help you with all of your issues with tips on dating apps, roommates and employment. He might not have a PhD or MD yet, but he has your back.

Therapy can be expensive, and as the selfless, class warrior that I am, “Advice from Dr. Blingspice” is back by popular demand. No one is better qualified at solving problems they have never experienced than I am.

With a possible recession looming, I figured I should give back the best way I can: being nosy and giving my input where I have no business. I have no money to offer, but if there’s one thing I can, it’s talking too much.

How do you stop attracting weirdos on apps as a woman?

Dating apps are weirdo-central. If there’s one thing the virtual environment has done, it’s enabled people to act out of pocket and communicate without repercussions. What isn’t — and shouldn’t be — said out loud can be sent via Tinder message, and chances are, you’ll never meet the weirdo to confront them about their weirdo behavior. It enables people to be heathens.

Unless you have a furry suit on in your profile or your bio says you want to be impregnated, there’s not much you can do to stop attracting weirdos. The weirdos will always find a way into your matches, and you shouldn’t blame yourself for who you attract. Unfortunately, there’s no such thing as weirdo-repellant and the best you can do is to ignore their messages until your dream man comes around.

If you’re scared you’re doing something to attract them, it’s helpful to ask a friend for their opinion on your profile. Without realizing it, you may have a few words in your bio that are putting a weirdo target on your back. If you’re not sending the wrong message, blame it on the dating environment instead of yourself — weirdos will be weirdos.

How do I tell my roommate that their passive aggression is too much to handle?

Be confrontational. If there’s one thing that scares a person who’s passive-aggressive, it’s addressing the situation head-on.

Next time you see them, ask them, “what’s your issue?” Turn the passive aggression into plain old aggression! Have a brawl! Take some swings until you figure out why they are acting sideways.

On a serious note, arrange a meeting, tell them you’ve been noticing their behavior and encourage them to be straightforward about any problems they have with you. Life’s too short to be using brain power and guesstimating whether or not someone has an issue with you.

Especially when you’re living with the person, you don’t want unnecessary negativity in your own home. It’s your safe space. The only solution is confrontation and communication for a healthy roommate relationship. Even if it makes the apartment tense, then at least the roommate will know to tell you next time there’s an issue.

I’m worried I won’t get an internship at any of the companies I’ve applied to. What advice do you have?

Internships and jobs during college are not the end-all-be-all; college has curated a culture that ramps up our employment anxieties and makes us career-obsessed. While it’s important, there are other things to life than work.

Don’t take rejection as the end of your career; you’re just starting. Everything ends up falling into place, and there is no shame in having to work at a smaller company. There are always opportunities that sneak around to you when you least expect them. Even if you get rejected for your dream internship, it’s likely because there’s a better opportunity waiting for you around the corner. Not everyone will land their ideal internship at the same time.

For the time being, prepare for your interviews and make use of your school’s career services. Polish up your resume, touch up your cover letter and don’t shut out any opportunities. There’s a solution to everything, and you have decades ahead of you to figure everything out. Continue growing your network, and always remember, life’s not about a job.

Emanuel Rodriguez is a senior offering advice on students’ most pressing questions. His column, “Advice from Dr. Blingspice,” runs every other Monday.