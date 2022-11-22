It’s okay not to go home for Thanksgiving

(Anthony Le | Daily Trojan)

Thanksgiving break is practically here. The weather is getting chillier; many are packing their bags and leaving campus to go back home to their friends and family. Burnout has hit us all like a truck. We’re all ready to get stuffed with our family’s best Thanksgiving treats and go into hibernation. But maybe you’re one of the many Trojans not going home this Thanksgiving. If so, here’s a reminder that it’s totally fine to do so!

First of all, if you choose not to go back home, just know that your choice is 100% valid. You don’t need to feel pressured to go back — it shouldn’t be an obligation, because that defeats the whole meaning of the holiday season. It’s okay to prioritize your mental and physical health, and if going home causes you stress, then be firm in your decisions because only you know your needs. Remember, you can choose your family and home. So if you want to skip out on the Thanksgiving drama, don’t have the funds to fly home or feel like your family is actually here on campus, do whatever feels right to you and keeps you feeling your best.

The Guardian writer Christina Wyman expresses this sentiment perfectly by saying, “The expectation that families should spend the holidays together at all costs is built into the fabric of American culture. You’ll notice this in the many holiday season advertisements that fetishize the idea of a loving nuclear family rather than provide images of friends gathering in mixed groups.”

Thanksgiving does not have to include a family gathering if you don’t want that. Not going back home is not a bad thing, and American societal norms should not pressure you to conform to its standards. In fact, not going home can prevent potential conflicts that come with Thanksgiving dinner and may be better for everyone’s relationships.

While this holiday is usually celebrated with friends and family, Thanksgiving is what you make of it. You can reflect on all the wonderful things in your life in any way you want. One way is Friendsgiving. Have a nice potluck with your friends and eat good food. (After all, there’s only so much USC dining hall food you can eat.) Chill and stay home, watch a movie, eat. Do some skincare and look after yourself. You don’t have to do anything for Thanksgiving if you don’t want to. Just remember to relax and take a break because you deserve it. Finals are right around the corner too, so taking this time for yourself is a necessity at this point.

Being alone during this time can get a bit lonely, but as Refinery29 writer Elly Belle stated, “This year does not have to be an empty, misshapen place or a hole to fill. It can be the year you find and perfect a recipe you really love, or order takeout from a new place and treat yourself to a favorite meal you almost never eat, instead of making a complicated meal. You can pause and reflect.”

One classic and great way to reflect and destress is to write. Maybe you do not have to write an entire article like this, but just write to reflect your stream of consciousness. Write in your diary or write some letters to your loved ones and mail them in place of you coming home for the holiday season. No matter what the circumstances are, the person who receives your letter will definitely appreciate such a heartfelt gesture.

If you’re not going home for Thanksgiving, that’s okay. Just remember, this day is like any other, so have fun because there’s so much to celebrate — you got through the majority of the semester, and you should be proud of that! You have the rest of the week off, so sleep in and de-stress because you deserve it. The holiday season doesn’t have to be lonely, even if you’re taking some time to yourself to recover from the burnout. There’s more to Thanksgiving than just going home, so take care of yourself.