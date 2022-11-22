Thanskgiving comfort food recipes to try

Leaves are falling, and the smell of pumpkin spice permeates the air. It’s that time of the year when family and friends gather to give thanks and, of course, eat some delicious food. Get ready to celebrate this Thanksgiving with mouth-watering recipes that are so good you will want to eat them all year round:

Cranberry Brie Pastry Tarts from Half Baked Harvest

These bite-sized cranberry brie pastry tarts are the best appetizers for any occasion, especially Thanksgiving. The red cranberries add a festive touch to the delicious sweet and savory snack, and the brie brings out a subtle yet buttery taste. They will be gone as soon as you bring them out, so try these pastry tarts this holiday season.

Brussels Sprouts with Garlic from The New York Times

The New York Times’ Brussels sprouts are crispy, delicious and a perfect combination of flavors. With just six ingredients, this Thanksgiving dish is the best solution for anyone who needs a simple recipe. The combination of balsamic vinegar and garlic fills your mouth with overwhelmingly unique yet delicious flavors. Once you try these sweet caramelized Brussels sprouts, they will be your go-to recipe for years to come.

Buttery Rolls from Bon Appétit

Rolls are the perfect addition to almost any Thanksgiving dinner, and these pull-apart rolls from Bon Appétit are essential. These fluffy, buttery rolls take some time as they are made from scratch, but trust me, the process is worth it. The end result will leave you and your guests wanting more.

Classic Stuffing from Epicurious

What is Thanksgiving without stuffing? Stuffing can be hard to master, with so many different ingredients to choose from and ways to cook the dish. This recipe from Epicurious simplifies the process and creates the perfect flavor combination of bread, celery, onions and herbs. Try this classic vegetarian-friendly stuffing and wow your guests with your cooking skills.

Swiss Chard and Sweet Potato Gratin from Smitten Kitchen

Although this is not a dish you always see at Thanksgiving, Smitten Kitchen’s Swiss Chard and Sweet Potato Gratin is a fan favorite and the ultimate side if you are looking to make something more unique. Swiss chard is not the easiest item to prep, but it will be worth it once you try the gratin. The fusion of sweet potato and swiss chard creates an unusual yet delectable fall dish that will keep you coming back for more.

Creamy Mashed Potatoes from Spend with Pennies

Mashed potatoes are a Thanksgiving staple — you almost never see a table without a large dish of appetizingly creamy mashed potatoes. If you are on mashed potato duty this year and feel the pressure, this recipe from Spend with Pennies will solve all of your cooking worries. This dish pairs well with any sauces as well as gravy, so feel free to keep it simple or throw in extra spices or cheese to add a dash of flavor.

Green Bean Casserole from Allrecipes

You can’t have Thanksgiving without a mouth-wateringly delicious green bean casserole on the table. The dish is the perfect way to add some vegetables to your meal. Allrecipes makes the process easy for you with just four ingredients in this scrumptious dish: green beans, canned soup, cheese and French-fried onions. Give it a try this Thanksgiving.

Martha’s Macaroni and Cheese from Smitten Kitchen

Mac and cheese is always a go-to comfort food, and during Thanksgiving, it adds a warm, homey touch to the meal. Martha’s Macaroni and Cheese from Smitten Kitchen is a cheesy and delicious addition to any holiday festivities. This flavorful pasta, along with its crunchy bread topping, pairs well with anything from broccoli to bacon. Trust me, this mac and cheese will be gone as soon as you set it down.

Apple Crisp from The Chunky Chef

Curling up in a blanket and watching a movie while eating a warm apple crisp with ice cream sounds like the ideal way to end your Thanksgiving. This Old Fashioned Apple Crisp recipe from The Chunky Chef is an easy and decadent dessert to make after a long day of festivities. Smelling the apples and cinnamon wafting from the oven will be enough to make you want to bake another batch.

The Great Pumpkin Pie from Sally’s Baking Addiction

When I think of the fall season or Thanksgiving, pumpkin pie is one of the first things that comes to mind. The dessert is the perfect way to complete your Thanksgiving holiday, and this recipe from Sally’s Baking Addiction will top off the meal and wow your guests. Despite being so full they cannot eat anymore, the combination of cinnamon, nutmeg and pumpkin baked into the pie will keep everyone coming back for a second slice.