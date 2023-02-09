Let’s see where the bus takes us

Let’s check Transit or Moovit to see when the bus arrives. Actually, the destination doesn’t seem too far — let’s just walk. Let’s take the Metro bus 2 and travel to Echo Park; maybe we’ll end up on the swan boats or eating tacos and plátanos at Señor Fish. Let’s take the Dash F, one of the most popular bus lines, for a ride to the Fashion District — “Los Callejones” — where we’ll find jewelry name plates and anything needed to style an outfit.

Los Angeles is a city filled with vibrant culture and dishes that will make you lick your fingers and plate clean. Rodeo Drive and Melrose Ave., two of L.A.’s most expensive locales, are not representative of the city’s population. When arriving in such a city, one that is home to millions, it’s important for students to explore on their own and not let negative stigmas live on.

The Metro system has made it possible for new Angelenos to get around for a low cost of $1.75. The Metro system has made it possible to travel from Downtown to Boyle Heights when in need of agua frescas and an esquite at El Mercadito. In order to explore L.A., Spudnuts can’t be your only pit-stop. Let’s instead catch the bus or go for a walk.

Where to first?

L.A. comprises an estimated 434,885 Salvadorans, and their dishes are abundant throughout the city. Most popular are pupusas and plátanos, therefore, let’s catch the Metro 38 bus line at the Jefferson/ McClintock stop. From there we can exit at Jefferson Blvd. and Budlong Ave. A two minute walk down and we arrive at our destination, La Flor Blanca Salvadoreña, where we will eat Salvadorean dishes. Another alternative could be to walk down W Jefferson Blvd as the restaurant sits two blocks away from campus. Bonus: We went on a quick ride around the neighborhood.

Craving Thai food?

The 204 bus line right on Vermont Ave, next to Kaprielian Hall, provides a ride to Ocha, an Asian and Thai restaurant. After just 10 stops away at the Vermont / James M Wood stop, you’ll find yourself eating dishes like wonton soup and Mongolian beef.

In need of a coffee or a pan dulce?

Let’s catch the 102 Metro line and stop at Cafe Calle, a Salvadoran owned cafe. Head south on Watt Way toward W Exposition Blvd and you will be met with the Exposition / Watt stop. Hop off at the Jefferson / Central stop, walk for two minutes south and be met with the aroma of fresh coffee.

The sheer presence of pan dulce awakens the community; the aroma of fresh bread and conchas in the oven reminds many of home. Panaderia Hispano Americano is just one mile off campus. Ride the Metro line 2, get off at Martin Luther King Jr. St. and Figueroa St., and with just a 10 minute walk, pan dulce awaits you.

From exploring the food to the small business within a mile, you can learn more about L.A. than you could imagine.

The negative stigma around USC has created stereotypes and discomfort from the residents, as this is their community. While students have spent four years at USC, many residents have spent years or generations living within South Central.

To be a college student means to learn and explore different areas of interest, and to be a USC student means the same. Venturing around different parts of L.A. means learning about those that created the city, and valuing the work and culture that they still contribute.

One of the best ways to understand an area is to walk or take public transportation — to not do so due to negative stigmas shows prejudice and an unwillingness to understand the community around us.

It is the duty of USC students to support their surrounding community by contributing to public transportation, as well as locally owned and sourced shops and restaurants. Not only does this enrich the L.A. experience for students, but also for the people of South Central.