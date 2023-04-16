General Education: Allyson Felix Field, a new USG initiative, and an interview on USC’s rabbinic intern

This week on General Education host Kevin Gramling recaps two articles about the track field dedicated to Allyson Felix and the bill drafted by the USG aimed at increasing funding transparency. Kevin also speaks to Jennifer Nehrer about her recent profile about a queer, Jewish student whose authenticity inspires those around her.

Hosted by Kevin Gramling. Written by Kevin Gramling, Isabella Zhang, Benjamin Papp, Stacey Obodoechine and Norissa Ramirez. Edited by Kevin Gramling. Produced by Grace Ingram and Christina Chkarboul. General Education is one of three shows on the Daily Trojan podcast network. You can find more episodes anywhere you listen to podcasts.