TIMELINE: A history of the Festival of Books
1996
The Los Angeles Times Festival of Books begins, incited by a lack of book festivals located in the community
L.A Times reporters Narda Zacchino and Lisa Cleri Reale conceived the idea for the festival at an American Booksellers Association event held at the L.A. Convention Center
2005
In the 10th Festival of Books in 2005, participating authors included Madeleine Albright, Ray Bradbury and Carrie Fisher
2011
2011 was the first year the Festival was held on USC’s University Park Campus, where it has remained ever since
2015
In the 20th Festival of Books in 2015, participating authors included LeVar Burton, Octavia Spencer and Patton Oswalt
2020, 2021
In 2020 and 2021, the Festival was held online due to the coronavirus pandemic
2022
The Festival received the highest number of attendees in 2022, with an estimated 155,000 participants
2023
This year, more than 500 authors and artists will participate