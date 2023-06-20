USG approves 2023-24 budget

The USG student senate unanimously approved SB 143-04, the bill to amend the 2023-24 school year budget, in the last summer meeting Tuesday.

The bill, senator Julianna Melendez said, intends to resolve disagreements about the allocation of more than half a million dollars to the Concerts Committee, which organizes student events like the Spring Concert.

The bill stipulates that shows must have at least one student performer booked to reduce money spent on performers. The programming fee charged to all undergraduates must be used to book and promote student performers at the concerts.

Melendez said she hopes the bill will mend the relationship between USG and the Concerts Committee, which has, in the past, has “not been the strongest.”

In the case that the Concerts Committee could not book a student performer, it would have to meet with USG at one of its meetings to prove that the committee tried to interest a student performer.

“If the senate comes to the conclusion that there should have been more of an effort or outreach [to get a student performer], then that’s when we would ask [the Concerts Committee] to present a budget for the next upcoming concert,” Melendez said.